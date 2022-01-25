Nearly 1,000 skiers are ready to compete in the 49th annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour cross-country race, which will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Harriman Trail north of Ketchum.
This year, the BMT will welcome a field of 600 skiers on the 34-kilometer “Full Boulder,” and another 200 skiers in the 15-kilometer “Half Boulder.” Due to race caps, the in-person BMT is fully subscribed.
Meanwhile, the Virtual BMT is back by popular demand. In that, racers ski a 15k or 30k course of their choosing from Feb. 1-6. That race has 116 entrants. Course partners for the virtual race include Ponderosa State Park in McCall, Soldier Hollow, Utah, Tahoe XC, California and Meissner Ski Area in Bend, Oregon. The Blaine County Recreation District’s North Valley Trail System is also included. Virtual racers may not ski the Harriman Trail on Feb. 5.
The field features World Cup-caliber racers down to cross-country enthusiasts who embrace the “Tour” aspect of the event. All ages are welcome. Racers are designated by seven waves, including elite men and elite women.
U.S. Super Tour races in the next two weeks at Lake Placid, New York, and Craftsbury, Vermont, are pulling many elite racers, including the SVSEF Gold Team, out of the field. The past two men’s champions, Johnny Hagenbuch (2020) and Peter Holmes (2019), will be racing on the East Coast, along with perennial top-3 finisher Katie Feldman.
Still, BMT Race Secretary Mike Wolter expects strong competition.
“We have an incredible field of top-level masters skiers,” Wolter said. “It’s going to be exciting.”
Skiers include David Norris, who narrowly missed the U.S. Olympic Team, but recently won the men’s 15k classic (36:50) in Super Tour racing at Lake Creek and was the silver medalist in a 30k freestyle in the U.S. National Championships at Soldier Hollow.
Another elite skier from Alaska is the 2018 Winter Olympian and national champion Tyler Kornfield.
University of Utah alum Leah Lange and former Northern Michigan Wildcat Felicia Gesior are two to watch in the women’s elite field.
On the men’s side, Kornfield, Dan Wood, Christian Gostout and Nick Power will be featured along with Tucker McCreary, Jack Hegman and James Roloff.
Adaptive athletes in the field include three-time Paralympian Sean Halstead (2010, 2014, 2018) of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Team USA members Dani Aravich and Grace Miller, a 2018 Paralympian. The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing open on March 4.
Thanks to a grant from the Challenged Athlete Foundation, the BMT will offer cash prizes to adaptive athletes, bringing the total amount of prize money to more than $10,000.
Overall men and women’s champions in the Full Boulder receive $2,500 each, with $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. ￼
