Bob Rosso at the 2023 Boulder Mountain Tour. The Bob Rosso Scholarship Fund pays for 50% of a student’s SVSEF program tuition.

Two Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation members became the inaugural recipients of a scholarship on Wednesday, courtesy of the Boulder Mountain Tour.

Bailey Kurtz and Vivian Cunningham will be the first to receive the Bob Rosso Scholarship Fund in honor of Rosso’s legacy. The scholarships will pay for 50% of their program tuition with SVSEF.

“If you reflect on all the wonderful people, events, and institutions within our community, one of the common denominators is Bob Rosso,” BMT Executive Director Jody Zarkos said. “Simply by being his energetic, enthusiastic, and encouraging self, Bob has markedly improved the lives of those around him.”

