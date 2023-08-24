Two Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation members became the inaugural recipients of a scholarship on Wednesday, courtesy of the Boulder Mountain Tour.
Bailey Kurtz and Vivian Cunningham will be the first to receive the Bob Rosso Scholarship Fund in honor of Rosso’s legacy. The scholarships will pay for 50% of their program tuition with SVSEF.
“If you reflect on all the wonderful people, events, and institutions within our community, one of the common denominators is Bob Rosso,” BMT Executive Director Jody Zarkos said. “Simply by being his energetic, enthusiastic, and encouraging self, Bob has markedly improved the lives of those around him.”
Rosso has been a resident of the Wood River Valley since 1970. The scholarships—open to SVSEF Cross Country Prep Team skiers, one girl and one boy—honor Rosso’s contributions to the community.
The criteria for selection came via coach recommendation, followed by essay submissions from those recommended, and then selection by the BMT board members, as well as Kate and Bob Rosso.
“I really love that we can honor Bob with this scholarship and recognize members of our team for not only being great skiers but great people,” Director of the SVSEF Prep Program Kelley Yeates said. “(Kurtz and Cunningham) are great kids and embody the kind of human we strive to mold on the cross-country team, much like Bob. They are great teammates, role models, and lifelong lovers of skiing. The first words I think of with both of these skiers and Bob are positivity and passion for skiing.” ￼
