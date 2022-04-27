Christian Bothwell

 Courtesy photo

Last Saturday, Wood River High School graduate Christian Bothwell had a career weekend at the 2022 Cascade Track and Field Multi-Event Championships with 6,199 decathlon points. Bothwell, a 2019 WRHS graduate studying nursing at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, finished third to lead LC State and earned his first All-Cascade Conference honors of his college career. His performance of 6,199 points was the second-most in school history. In addition, Bothwell had personal bests in the pole vault, discus and the 1,500-meter run in the decathlon. The Cascade Conference Championships in Ashland, Oregon, are May 13-14, and the NAIA Outdoor Nationals are May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

