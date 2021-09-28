After running his first ultramarathon less than 365 days ago, Jack Murrel, 27, has quickly rose to the sport's elite. On Aug. 21, he finished in 23rd place at the Leadville Trail 100—the product, he says, of months spent training in the Wood River Valley.
Known as one of the toughest ultramarathons, the LT100 is “The Race Across the Sky,” counted as part of the the "Grand Slam of Ultrarunning." First held in 1982 in Leadville, Colorado, the course has a cumulative elevation gain of 15,739 feet, with the entire race runbetween 9,200 and 12,620 feet. Past participants have described the trek as feeling like you’re sucking air through a straw, for more that 24 straight hours. Most runners do not finish the race due to hypoxia, hypothermia, dehydration and other risks associated with high-elevation and extreme distance running. This year, 670 runners started the race at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21—only 320 crossed the finish line.
But back in March of 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing, Murrel, a full-time Boston resident, was shacked up in his South End apartment.
Murrel took the shutdown as an opportunity to get outside and began logging more miles on foot. In May 2020, he traveled out West to escape the city and stay with his parents Jayne and Mike Flinn on their property in Bellevue–which is when the running picked up.
What began as a few weeks of training in rural Bellevue grew into an entire summer of running out West.
Five-mile runs turned into 20-mile runs as he learned that his legs from his hockey-playing days had given him an extra edge in mountain running—power hiking was his forte. From Driveway Gulch to Hyndman Peak and Croy Canyon, Murrel began discovering new trails and new heights to climb. Running up-and-down Carbonate four times was a common training run.
In August 2020, Murrel signed up as a late entrant to his first ultra-marathon, the White Pine 50, in Logan, Utah. The inaugural race, which included a prize for catching a fish along the course, seemed like a fun way to spend a weekend camping to wrap up the summer. Starting in the very back of the pack, he became stronger throughout the day and finished in eighth place out of 35 runners.
A few months after his first ultra, Murrel found himself back in Boston and went on a search for a coach. What he found was Karl Meltzer’s website. Murrel was shocked that the former Appalachian Trail record-holder was taking on new athletes. After Murrel’s initial email, Meltzer obliged and added Murrel as his next trainee for the Leadville Trail 100.
Over the next 10 months, Murrel followed a strict regimen of weekly runs and over-indexing on elevation gain. He considered the Wood River Valley a perfect spot to train, spending the entire winter, spring and summer of 2021 in Bellevue.
With the pandemic still in effect, many races had been canceled, so Murrel ran a 50-Mile “race” in Sun Valley all by himself. His father, Mike Flinn, went out on his mountain bike and “crewed” the race, even pacing him for the last 20 miles—from Slaughterhouse to Cove Creek, around Driveway Trail, to Broadford Road--and afterward to 7 Fuego for fuel.
Come August 2021, the time for LT100 had come. With the race cut-off time set at 30 hours, Murrel’s primary goal was to eke out a 30-hour finish and get a finisher belt buckle, which is an award for Leadville’s top finishers under 25 hours.
As a stretch goal, he planned to outpace times for a 25-hour finish, just in case.
“Some people negotiate with themselves, but I don't operate that way,” Jack said reflecting on the race. “I have never been calmer because I had decided that I was finishing. I knew that any other outcome was not an option, so that thinking never came into play.”
Throughout the race, he climbed the pack from 73rd place to 23rd overall, finishing the course in 22 hours, 9 minutes—nearly three hours faster than set out to run.
The time placed him fifth in his age group. For now, he’ll be sporting his big belt buckle and resting, but it won’t be long before he is back running the trails of Sun Valley and setting his sights on the next challenge.
