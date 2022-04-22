BSU logo
Courtesy image by BSU

The Boise State University men’s basketball team signed its highest-rated recruit last week. The Broncos inked 6’10” forward Sadraque Nganga, who is from Arizona Compass Prep in Phoenix. Nganga is ranked 76th nationally by to 247 Sports and 86th by ESPN. Nganga, from Angola, also had offers from Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky and UCLA. Nganga joins a Boise State team coming off its most successful season in school history. The Broncos won a program-record 27 games and claimed the Mountain West regular-season and tournament championships before earning a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest seed in school history.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments