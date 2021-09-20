The Boise State University Men’s Hockey Club is scheduled to be a part of an 11-game American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 2 showcase at Hailey’s Campion Ice House beginning Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Broncos kick things off against the Utah State Aggies at 5:30 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 protocols in the Boise metropolitan area, these games have been moved to Campion. BSU regularly splits games between Idaho Ice World and Idaho Central Credit Union Arena (formerly CenturyLink Arena).
Local Sun Valley Suns player DJ Gralenski is scheduled to appear to play for the Broncos.
In all, there are games from Sept. 23-26, and will feature a full slate of college hockey between six teams. All games will be played at Campion with $10 tickets available at the door. Game times may be affected by local COVID-19 protocols.
Thursday, Sept. 23
• Boise State vs. Utah State, 5:30 p.m.
• Weber State vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
• Utah State vs. Western Washington, 12 p.m.
• LMU vs. Weber State, 3:30 p.m.
• Boise State vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
• Weber State vs. Western Washington, 12 p.m.
• Colorado vs. Utah State, 3:30 p.m.
• Boise State vs. LMU, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
• Western Washington vs. Colorado, 7:30 a.m.
• LMU vs. Utah State, 11 a.m.
• Boise State vs. Weber State, 2:30 p.m.
What fun. It should be good to watch some top level hockey.
The SUNS would crush the Broncos.
