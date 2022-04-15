BSU logo
Courtesy image by BSU

Boise State University announced that the athletic department is looking to implement an Athletics Master Village, which would include enhancements to Albertson’s Stadium where the BSU football team competes. The proposal would include 12 key priorities, which would impact 18 varsity sports. Also included would be a tennis center, basketball complex, a 5,000-seat practice facility, beach volleyball court, soccer field and outdoor football practice field. Along with the renovation, BSU plans to incorporate an academic student resource building, a bike path, a student plaza and improved parking. There is no timetable or cost associated with the project.

