Soccer officials meet with members of the Wood River and Community School girls’ soccer teams before a 2017 contest.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

There are reasons why the number of high school soccer officials have been dwindling over the past five to 10 years.

Age. Family events. Physical problems. Job change. The pandemic.

“The single greatest reason is abuse from fans, coaches and players,” District 4 Soccer Commissioner John Jacobson said.

21-09-22 Wood River Community School Soccer Girls 8 Roland.jpg (copy)

Kelly Feldman has coached soccer for more than 20 years.
18-05-30 soccer referee 2.jpg (copy)

Local coaches are urging respect towards officials heading into the fall soccer season.

