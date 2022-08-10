There are reasons why the number of high school soccer officials have been dwindling over the past five to 10 years.
Age. Family events. Physical problems. Job change. The pandemic.
“The single greatest reason is abuse from fans, coaches and players,” District 4 Soccer Commissioner John Jacobson said.
“Such abuse has made refs quit and not ref,” Wood River High School boys’ soccer coach Luis Monjaras said. “I’ve seen young refs just leave or sit out and cry. Plus, they don’t get paid enough to tolerate such abuse and other things. I know money would not solve such issues, but it would make a stronger case for them to stick around.”
This is not something new, and it is not limited to Idaho.
“One day fans might turn up to a game and there will be no game because of no officials,” Sun Valley Community School veteran boys’ soccer coach Richard Whitelaw said. “We’re always trying to recruit former players or younger people, and it’s really difficult. We’re trying to figure out how do we attract the younger referee without them packing it in after a season.
“Everyone has the same problem. It’s nationwide. You see YouTube videos where parents or coaches go rogue, and it’s not good for the sport, or any sport.”
According to numbers compiled by the Idaho High School Activities Association, there are 35 fewer soccer officials (205 to 170, a 13.1% decrease) than in the 2018-19 season. That is 12 games worth of officials.
“They do take a lot of abuse from parents and coaches when they let the games get out of control,” Monjaras said. “Meaning, sometimes they put inexperienced refs to do some top intense competition games. Or sometimes, some of the refs are way too young to be put in some games where they shouldn’t be. We all know that is how you will learn, but sometimes they are not ready to handle such pressure, especially when the game gets faster, more physical, and the refs have to second guess all their calls.”
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, “a survey of state high school associations indicated about 50,000 individuals have ended their days as high school officials since the 2018-19 school year.”
“On the whole, my parents have been pretty well behaved,” said Sun Valley Community School girls soccer coach Kelly Feldman, who is entering her 22nd year. “I can only think of two people I’ve had to have a little chat with. I’m lucky I’ve been insulated from it. We’ve had a lot of crazy parents on opposing teams. When you go to different places you know who the crazy sideline parents are. I’ve had players from other teams come up to me and apologize because of how their parents and relatives behaved. I’ve heard parents say unbelievable stuff to high school-aged kids.
“I think this sports culture started at the professional level. You can go to a game and yell whatever you want to, and I think that’s what broke it open. That culture has carried all the way through to 6-year-olds because people think that’s how you behave. No referee anywhere has ever changed his call because of what people have yelled from the stands. They’re not going to change the call but might quit—and that’s a problem. We need education and educating parents when their kids first take up a sport and how they should behave.”
The IHSAA had 1,973 officials in for the 2018-19 season. It decreased to 1,639 two years later.
“Every year I worry about this time of year,” said Whitelaw, who is also the Community School’s athletic director. “We’ve canceled JV games in the past but never canceled a varsity game due to lack of officials. A lot of officials are based in Twin Falls and do not want to drive up here, and that’s why we’ve relied on local men and women. We never want to be in the situation where we can’t play. It’s really concerning.”
Wood River girls’ head soccer coach Vicki Foster added, “I believe it starts with young players learning respect and a lot of that should be learned from parents. If parents are disrespectful on the sidelines, then their kid’s most likely will treat referees the same way. Every referee deserves respect and any abuse directed at them is unacceptable. As far as referees go, I think it would be helpful if they can set a positive tone by having fun themselves and approaching players with a smile. If we all respected each other it could be a more positive experience for everyone.”
Having more educational opportunities would help the situation, Monjaras said.
“I also think refs should have more classroom type training sessions to discuss what’s working and what’s not working,” he said. “What are more experienced refs doing to learn to control the players, game, and parents, when such occurrences happen. One class or endorsement is not enough. They need lots of classroom time or sessions to keep growing and learning from each other. Just like any other professional business, they keep educating their workers in many ways to have successful outcomes and try to reduce the overturn of their employees.”
Education for everyone.
“We’ve seen several different ways teams have adapted to responses of games since playing at much higher levels regionally and nationally,” Monjaras said. “But it all starts with educating parents and making clear expectations and consequences. Having an athletic director or someone of authority at events makes a big difference. This helps to control any issues that arise and escort any unruly parent out of the premises or watch from a far distance, if needed. Consistent reminders of appropriate sideline behavior is always a good reinforcement to have in place with parents.”
Foster agreed.
“I think educating parents not only about the game but about the importance of self-control, holding them accountable for bad behavior by reporting issues to athletic directors or other superintendents,” Foster said. “Having parents sign a contract at the beginning of the season about what their expectations are and helping them understand how important they are in helping to create a positive team culture.”
Wolverines Athletic Director Kevin Stilling said consistency is key for high school administrators in dealing with unruly fans.
“On a consistent basis it’s really about being consistent,” Stilling said. “Our principal, vice principals and myself all supervise athletic events and what we tolerate and what we condone has to be the same in a running clock win, a close game or a running clock loss. Gentle reminders to unruly fans that they are there to support our student athletes and not against the officials or the opponents can go a long way.
“How bad has it gotten? In my six years, knock on wood, we have really had very few ejections against a fan. Now part of that goes back to consistency and part of that consistency is giving a warning when we see something out of line and asking them, ‘Do you want to watch the rest of this game or hear about it tonight from home after it gets over?’”
Kicking fans out of games is something Stilling, former Wolverines head football coach and current head girls basketball coach, really doesn’t want to do, but also knows it must be done at times.
“It’s never an end result that we want to see as game management but sometimes it has to be done and when it does occur, it’s unfortunate to say the least,” he said. “I take it personally when it occurs which is why we try to intervene early in a game if we see something out of line, or especially when a referee approaches us and asks us to talk to a spectator.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time in a number of different sports in three states and one thing I know for sure: parents and fans really getting after referees has, A) never led to better officiating in that particular game and, B) generally never led to officials going home and saying, ‘Those fans were right, I need to get better.’ The good officials really work at their craft and want to be good and there are some officials who need to get better but getting after them isn’t the route to take to help that happen.”
Coaches said they constantly talk to their teams about the officials and the calls that may or may not be made.
“Before each game we remind our players that we are not playing against the ref. Yes, at times it feels like we are, but if we focus too much on the ref, we are playing against 12 instead of 11,” Monjaras said. “Whatever the ref calls, 99% of the time will be the final call. We only have that 1% of disputing a challenging call. We’ve been good and have learned to respect their calls, especially at the younger age groups.
“However, it may be more difficult with the older age groups when we get inexperienced refs. Our goal as coaches is to keep the game healthy and safe for our players.”
Stilling commented, “As a former head coach I have always told players, parents and assistant coaches that it was my job as the head coach to talk to officials about calls. However, I know that on a sideline or in a dugout or on a bench, kids and assistants are going to respond to officials the same way the head coach does. That being said, I took a lot of pride in how I treated officials and how I talked to officials. I expect coaches and student athletes in our programs to do the same.
“As an athletic administrator at an event, if I see a student athlete talking back to an official or questioning a call, I’m not afraid to tell the student that it’s not their place. For me to talk to a coach about how they are treating an official during a contest, it would have to be pretty egregious.”
Said Feldman, “We talk about right or wrong and to keep our mouths shut, and I try to model that on the sidelines. It’s a yellow card if you complain. Refs will make mistakes. I will agree with them, and I sometimes I won’t. If I think they really blew something, I might have a word with them at halftime or after a game. But I’ve probably only done that two or three times in my career. I try not to be that coach on the sidelines. I want to treat them respectfully and be the team they want to ref and know my team is well behaved and respectful and I’m not going to take their heads off every time I see them.
“We talk about the sidelines and when the games get more intense, like in the state tournament, how loud it is on the sidelines and how the players have to listen to us. They have to tune out the sidelines to the best of their ability. We want our players to do what we want them to do and what our goals are. I’ve had kids who do not want to play on that side of the field because their dad is over there. People need to know their actions have consequences.”
Foster reiterated that talking to players about calls or non-calls by referees is an ongoing conversation.
“We try to focus on that every game,” she said. “Learn to play the whistle and to also understand the refs are doing the best they can and sometimes you get good calls and sometimes you get bad calls. Play the game, have fun and have good sportsmanship. Don’t let a bad call or no call be a game changer or an excuse to fall apart. If there are issues, we have a game plan to talk to coaches first and then allow captains to have a conversation with the referee at an appropriate time.”
Jacobson, who officiated basketball for many years, is aware of young referees and what it may take to keep them around.
“I don’t want them to use the tolerance of more experienced officials as an example, since, right or wrong, we probably tolerate more,” he said. “I am very protective of new officials, since I know how hard it is to get them.”
“I think our society is under more stress and it is showing more in these kinds of actions. Too many parents want to live their lives through their child’s accomplishments and the emphasis on winning does not help. There are some fans that are just cowardly bullies, and it seems to make them feel more important to abuse a young referee. These types of fans are a stain on the game. It certainly does not help when they watch college and pro sports on TV and see the behavior exhibited by fans, players, and coaches there.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In