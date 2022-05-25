Bishop Kelly wins 4A softball championship—Setting a new standard, the Bishop Kelly softball team also repeated as champions after the Lady Knights beat Vallivue 23-1 for the 2022 Idaho State Softball Championship. Bishop Kelly (24-4) racked up 22 hits for the win as senior pitcher Pilar Cook received the win on the mound by going seven innings, giving up only five hits, and striking out nine batters. Seniors Ysabella Villegas (4-for-4, 5 runs, 4 RBIs) and Kayla Stoker (4-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run) led the Lady Knights. Last season, Bishop Kelly beat Ridgevue 23-7 for the title.

