Bret Bishop fishing

Bret Bishop stands on the podium after winning an individual gold medal at the 7th FIPS-Mouche Masters World Fly Fishing Championship in the Masters Class last month in Italy. He also helped the USA win team gold for the first time in history.

 Photo courtesy of Niccolo Mangani

Bret Bishop accomplished a pair of firsts: as an individual and as a member of a team.

The valley resident was a member of Team U.S.A. as it won the 7th FIPS-Mouche Masters World Fly Fishing Championship in the Masters Class last month in Italy, and Bishop captured individual gold.

“It feels good,” Bishop said. “To put it in perspective, Jeff Currier was the first American back in 2003 to receive an individual bronze. The youth team had a string of golds, both individual and team, as well in the 2000s. The adult and master’s teams, since 2003, have been on the podium as well and have claimed a few more individual medals, but never gold.”

Load comments