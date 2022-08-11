Bret Bishop accomplished a pair of firsts: as an individual and as a member of a team.
The valley resident was a member of Team U.S.A. as it won the 7th FIPS-Mouche Masters World Fly Fishing Championship in the Masters Class last month in Italy, and Bishop captured individual gold.
“It feels good,” Bishop said. “To put it in perspective, Jeff Currier was the first American back in 2003 to receive an individual bronze. The youth team had a string of golds, both individual and team, as well in the 2000s. The adult and master’s teams, since 2003, have been on the podium as well and have claimed a few more individual medals, but never gold.”
The competition took place on Italy’s Noce, Sarca and Chiese rivers from July 18-23. It consisted of five, three-hour-long sessions (from 9 a.m. to noon) where each team member was placed in a group with one member from each country and they rotated through the five sectors.
“This one is very special because I have been on this journey with all the guys on the team for a long time,” Bishop said. “I could not have done it without them. Even though in the heat of competition it is just you and the river for five, three-hour-long sessions, the preparation, the sharing of intel, and support from the team is everything.
“It is really remarkable to put together a team victory. That is what I am most proud of. The individual gold is icing on the cake.”
The team comprised Bishop, Currier, Mike Sexton, Loren Williams, captain Pete Erickson and team manager Jerry Arnold.
“It is really fun to share a passion for fly fishing with anglers from around the world,” Bishop said. “I have made some great friends. It is this camaraderie as well as the opportunity to learn from each other that keeps bringing me back for more.”
Seventeen teams and 20 countries were represented.
“After four, three-hour sessions the team and I knew it was close,” Bishop said. “After each session the officials posted the scores. There were really four teams vying for the top three spots. We were in the lead followed by Belgium, Czech Republic and Italy. It was tight.
“Individually I had a four-point lead, so I knew I needed to finish within the top four or five to get a gold. But honestly, you can’t think about that before or during the session. There are so many things that can go wrong.
“So, we just focused on what we could control – having fun and fishing hard. In the end, we all fished our best. And this time, it was good enough for gold. Italy had a great last day and finished second and Belgium got third.” ￼
