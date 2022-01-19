20-01-22 loppet women@.jpg (copy)

Racers in the women’s flight start their 2020 Billy Goat Loppet cross-country ski race at Sun Valley Nordic.

Due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the 2022 Billy Goat Loppet Freestyle 10-kilometer race has been cancelled, according to organizers Jenny Busdon and Ted Angle. The race was to be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Sun Valley Nordic Center. “We hope to bring back this popular race next year when volunteers will feel more comfortable about any crowding effect during these abnormal times,” Busdon said in a statement.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments