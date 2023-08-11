The Big Wood Pickleball League’s five-week inaugural season concluded this past week with two champions crowned.
Brine Brawlers, captained by Patti Lousen and Scot Buxton and sponsored by the TNT Taproom, won the ATP league with a match win-loss record of 4-1 and game win-loss record of 46-34. Taco Tuesday, captained by Sue Hamilton and Geordie Foster and sponsored by Barrio75, won the champions league with a match win-loss record of 4-1 and game win-loss record of 47-33.
In total, the league involved 144 players, 24 coaches, 12 teams and five venues. Over 17,000 points were scored by teams over the course of the full season.
