The Carey boys’ basketball team used a 20-8 third quarter to hand Garden Valley a 63-52 defeat at the Truckstop.com tournament in New Plymouth on Wednesday.
The win set up a matchup with Liberty Charter after press time on Thursday in the semifinals. A victory there would put them in the championship game in the SnapRaise Bracket. A loss puts them in the third-place game.
Carey shot 51% (20-for-39) from the floor inside the arc. Senior Carsn Perkes led the way, going 8-for-12 in eventually leading the winners (4-2) with 26 points. He also added 14 rebounds, four on the offensive end.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In