Boise native and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Biathlete Aurora Cramer placed 51st with three missed targets during four visits in the Slovenian Alps on Wednesday. She was the top American woman in the 12.5-kilometer Junior Individual Competition on the first day of the European Open Junior Championships. American teammates Cheresa Bouley and Lexie Madigan placed 61st and 74th, respectively, among 87 athletes.

