With 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime, the patient Panthers would not deny themselves another trip to state.
As time ran down, Carey’s Connor Simpson found senior Chase Bennion at the free throw line for a turnaround jumper. Bennion’s shot bounced around and hit every part of the rim before tapping the backboard and going in the net as time expired, ending a thrilling game and sending Carey into a frenzy.
Carey escaped a wild finish to eliminate the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats in overtime, 53-51. The shot capped a vast comeback at the Sawtooth Conference Tournament second-place game on Friday night at Shoshone High School. More than that, it kept the Panthers season alive, with Carey punching the conference’s second ticket to the state tournament.
Bennion only scored 8 points, but none were more important than the game-winner. The senior guard’s big shot sent Carey to its 17th straight trip to the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Real Dairy Shootout.
“We knew that if we could get [Bennion] the ball, he’d make that shot,” Carey Head Coach Dick Simpson said. “I’m glad that he decided he could make it.”
The No. 1-seeded Panthers (19-6) overcame a slow start as the No. 6-seeded Cutthroats (8-10) fired on all cylinders. The Community School held a substantial first-quarter lead, 18-5, and looked to keep their Cinderella season going after upsetting No. 3 Castleford Wednesday, 43-24, to reach Friday’s game.
Junior Carsn Perkes was held in check in the first half with only 4 points. However, Simpson said he saw a change in his players during halftime, and his team came alive.
“It came down to whoever wanted it the most,” Simpson said. “We had to fight to get it and make some plays. Luckily, we got some steals and enough pressure in the second half.”
Simpson went all out and tried a new strategy with starting freshman guard Preston Wood, who finished with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The move made sense to Simpson as Wood had proven that he could make big shots. Wood got the call when a knee injury sidelined junior Chris Gamino.
“The moment is never too big for Preston,” Simpson added.
Everything came together for the Panthers when it mattered most. Junior Riley Morey struggled to end the season, but he made a huge 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Owen Parke finished with 4 big points in a game where every moment mattered. Connor Simpson had 6 points and only 1 assist, but that assist was to Bennion’s game-winner.
Sid Tomlinson was brilliant for the Cutthroats throughout the game and the entire Sawtooth Conference Tournament. The senior center scored 26 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked 4 shots. He also went 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
The gritty Cutthroats—fronting eight seniors on this year’s squad—gelled together at the perfect moments.
“Sid was absolutely dominant,” SVCS Head Coach Clay Wawner said. “Every person in the gym knows what we’re going to do every night, getting Sid the ball. He performs night in and night out, which is hard to do. Every team gears towards stopping him. To perform like that, knowing everyone is going after you is remarkable. He’s got so much heart. He’s a tough kid who doesn’t say much, but he has the heart of a lion.”
Seniors Charlie Stewart (7 points, 4 rebounds), Wilson Baker (7 points), Jack Colgate (6 points, 5 rebounds), George Murray (4 rebounds, 4 assists), Braden Buchanan, Walker Spoor and Kyle Cohen all played with determination.
The Cutthroats’ final record did not reflect the type of team SVCS had.
“Those guys came together and played for each other,” Wawner said. “Those eight seniors have been playing together since sixth grade. It was special to watch them fight hard. It was special with how it all came together.”
The tension was thick for the rematch between Carey and SVCS. The last time these two teams met was Feb. 12 at The Fish Tank at SVCS, and Carey narrowly took home the win, 52-49.
Friday night’s game saw much of the same intensity. This time, though, the Cutthroats jumped out to a big lead early in the game. SVCS held a 25-12 lead at halftime, but Carey opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run. The second half created a new game, but SVCS didn’t relinquish the moment and fought back.
The Panthers held the lead only twice in the game. Carey took the lead at 38-37 in the fourth quarter, but SVCS gained the upper hand in the next possession. The next time the Panthers held the lead was the game’s final shot.
SVCS held the rebounding advantage (22-19) but had only 2 offensive rebounds the entire game. The Cutthroats also had a hard time keeping possession, losing 12 turnovers—10 in the second half. Offensively, Carey was more generous with 14 assists to the Cutthroats’ 11.
The victory for Carey has put the Panthers in the state tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Sawtooth Conference Tournament champions Camas County Mushers (20-3) are the No. 1 seed after beating the Panthers earlier in the week.
The IHSAA 1AD2 Real Dairy Shootout starts at Nampa High School from March 3-5, with the championship game at 9:30 a.m. on March 5 at the Idaho Center in Nampa. ￼
