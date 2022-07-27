Signups for the Blaine County Recreation District youth soccer program will be held Aug. 15 - Sept. 2. The season will run for six weeks beginning Sept. 12. All soccer activities will be held in Hailey and Bellevue. Fees, which include instruction, team jersey, participation award and tax, will be set prior to online registration opening. It is open for youth in grades K-6. Volunteer coaches are welcome and the registration fee is waived for coaches’ children. For information, contact Sebastian Zavala at 208-578-5452 or via email at szavala@bcrd.org

