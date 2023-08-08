Registration for the Blaine County Recreation District's Fall Youth Soccer League opened Aug. 7 for players from kindergarten through sixth grade. The season will run Sept. 11 through Oct. 21.
The registration fee is $80 and includes instruction, a team jersey, a participation award and tax. Interested parties may apply for scholarships at bcrd.org.
Kindergarten through first grade teams will meet twice a week for practices and games. Second through sixth grade teams will meet three times a week, twice for practice with games on Saturdays. Kindergarten-first grade teams as well as second-third grade teams will be co-ed, whereas fourth through sixth grade teams will be separated into boys and girls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In