The Blaine County Recreation District’s Youth Basketball league is open for registration now through Jan. 10. This popular program emphasizes skill development, sportsmanship and fun, and is for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade. The 2022 season, which runs from Jan. 18 to March 10, will feature twice weekly practices and 3-versus-3 half-court games. All practices and games will take place at the Community Campus in Hailey. A registration fee of $68 includes instruction, team jersey, participation award and uniform tax. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, please visit bcrd.org or call us at 208-578-2273.
BCRD youth basketball registration now open
- By Express Staff Writer
