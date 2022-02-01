The Blaine County Recreation District invites the community to join in the free 2022 Wood River Trail Challenge, which began on Jan. 29 and will run through March 5.
To complete the challenge, participants must ski, walk, snowshoe or snowbike the entire 32 kilometers of the Wood River Trail from Hulen Meadows in Ketchum to Gannett Road in Bellevue. Participants may tackle the challenge all at once or break the trail up into sections and complete them over five weeks.
Finishers will receive a prize from the BCRD as well as be entered to win a free 2022-23 BCRD Nordic season pass.
To sign up for free, download a tracking sheet and learn more about the Wood River Challenge, please visit www.bcrd.org/wood-river-trail-winter.php.
