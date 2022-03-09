Registration for the Blaine County Recreation District’s summer day camp program for rising first through sixth graders opens on Wednesday, March 9, at 8:00 a.m. This popular summer program will fill quickly; parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up their children promptly. BCRD summer day camp is an 11-week-long recreation-based program from June 6 to Aug. 19. Summer camp hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The camp will be closed on Monday, July 4, for Independence Day. The rate for the entire 11-week program is $1,503. Weekly registrations are available for $155. For more information or to register, please visit www.bcrd.org.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments