YOUTH BASKETBALL SKILL CLINICS: The Blaine County Recreation District will hold a pair of basketball skills camps. The camp from Oct. 3-6 is for boys and girls in grades 4-6 and will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The cost is $20. The camp from Nov. 7-11 is for boys and girls in grades six through eight and is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $25.

