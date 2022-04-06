The Blaine County Recreation District's new paved pump track, beginner pump track and jump lines at the Quigley Trails Park in Hailey are now open. At this time, the flow trails remain closed, so please respect the closure until the system is fully opened for the summer. Up north, Galena Lodge is closed for the season; however, the BCRD will continue to groom the Nordic trail system for as long as conditions allow. For Nordic trail conditions, please call 208-578-9754. For more information on the summer trails, go to www.bcrd.org.
