The Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) is hosting the second annual Pump Track Challenge for Pre-K to rising 12th graders at Quigley Trails Park in Hailey on June 23 from 4–7 p.m. The Pump Track Challenge will take place on Quigley Trail Park’s pump tracks and jump lines. Participants in kindergarten and younger will ride on the dirt pump track. Rising first through eighth graders will be scored on time on the paved pump track. Event registration is available online at bcrd.org and costs $15. KB’s food truck will be on-site for concessions. Registration will close at 4 p.m. on June 22.

sports@mtexpress.com

