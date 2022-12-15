Registration is open for the Blaine County Recreation District Youth Basketball League. It is open for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The season runs from Jan. 23 to March 16. Practices run Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday. Games are 3-versus-3 half-court co-ed games for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade, and 5-versus-5 full-court gender-specific games for players in fourth through sixth grade.
Kindergarten through third graders can choose practices in Bellevue, Hailey, or Ketchum and will play games in Hailey. Fourth through sixth graders can choose practices and games in Hailey or Ketchum.
