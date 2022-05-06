The Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) will host a 2022 Summer Sports Camp for rising sixth, seventh and eighth graders. This multi-sport focused camp will take place in two sessions at the Community Campus in Hailey. Summer Sports Camp is open to boys and girls. The daily schedule includes a variety of team and individual sports, including basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, and swimming at BCRD’s revitalized Aquatic Center. Fees for Summer Sports Camp are $220 for the first session and $240 for the second session. Scholarships are available. Registration runs from May 4 to June 6 for the first session, and June 15 to July 11 for the second session. Registration is available online at bcrd.org, in person at the BCRD front desk at the Community Campus in Hailey, or via phone at 208-578-2273.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments