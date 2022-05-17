BCRD Pool; lifeguard

The BCRD needs four lifeguards on duty at a time to staff its Aquatic Center, Executive Director Mark Davidson said.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) has announced the upcoming opening of its Aquatic Center on Saturday, May 28.Aquatic Center season passes will go on sale Wednesday, May 18. Season passes will be available for online purchase on Wednesday, May 18 at 8 a.m. Pass prices are $192 for a family of four (2 adults + 2 children), $98 for adults and $81 for children (17-and-younger) and seniors (62-and-older). Youth Swim School offers group swim lessons for children 3 to 12 years old in two-week sessions from June 6 – Aug. 12. Registration is also still available for Dolphins Swim Team. Scholarships are available for Youth Swim School and Dolphins Swim Team. Applications can be found on the Swim School and Swim Team. Registration is available online at bcrd.org.

