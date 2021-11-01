A total of 15 Wood River High School boys and girls varsity players earned accolades when the Great Basin 7 Soccer All-Conference teams were announced this week.
There were seven boys and six girls players named from WRHS.
Wolverine senior forward Heron Barriga led the boys team as he was named to the GB7 First Team. Barriga had eight goals his senior year to bring his career total to 20, which is in the top-20 all-time (16th) for WRHS boys players.
Sophomore defender Conrad Foster was also named to the GB7 First Team. In addition to playing on the pitch, Foster moonlights as Wood River football's placekicker.
The GB7 “Player of the Year” went to Jerome senior striker Ubaldo Palacios. Palacios led the Tigers to a 12-1-4 overall record and a third-place finish in the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Tournament.
The GB7 “Coach of the Year” went to Twin Falls’ Eddie Garcia, who led the Bruins to a 9-4-2 overall record.
Wood River (9-8-3 overall) led with seven awards for the boys team. Rounding out the honors were seniors Bryan Hernandez Valle, Fernando Reyes and junior Juan Ortiz, who were all named to the GB7 Second Team. Honorable Mentions for Wood River were Delaware transfer Gary Hayes (9 goals scored) and senior Johan Bravo.
Jerome had with six players, Twin Falls had five and Canyon Ridge also had five players selected.
For the girls, senior forward Zoe Bacca, junior defender Jasmine Santacruz and sophomore goalkeeper Tatum Ware highlighted the girls GB7 First Team. Bacca led the team with eight goals (23 career goals) while Ware had seven shutouts.
Wood River finished the year 10-7-1 overall.
Sophomore midfielder Evelyn Kimball (5 goals) and junior forward Josie Gilman (5 goals) were named to the GB7 Second Team. Honorable Mention was Channing Curci.
Conference “Player of the Year” went to Twin Falls’ Emily Miller, who led the Lady Bruins to a 20-1 overall record and the IHSAA 4A State Championship. Twin Falls head coach Katie Kauffman and Canyon Ridge’s Christa Tackett were named “Co-Coach of the Year.”
In all, Twin Falls led with seven players named to the postseason awards with Canyon Ridge heading six players.
