Maeve Bailey accomplished a big goal Wednesday afternoon.
The Sun Valley Community School senior signed her National Letter of Intent inside the school’s library with the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
“I was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and I have a lot of family from the South and I’ve always loved the East Coast and the South,” she said. “Ever since I’ve been deciding where I want to go to college, I wanted to go to the East Coast.
“Starting my junior year, I was looking up schools, emailing coaches. I was on the phone with at least five college coaches a week for two months, ranging from D1 to D3. I narrowed my list down to four schools and I chose Holy Cross from that list.”
Bailey’s reason is quite typical of the recruiting process.
“When I went to campus it felt right,” she said. “I feel like a lot of kids who decide to go to a school have that feeling. I felt that feeling. The coach (Kathleen Colpoys) is incredible. The team is really awesome. It just felt like a great school for me.”
Bailey said she will major in psychology and enter the business program.
“I was looking for a Division I team but not too big of a program,” she said. “I was talking to the University of Virginia and that school was too big for me, personally.
“Holy Cross is a great fit and I think I’ll get the most out of it.
“I’ve traveled a lot in my life, and I love traveling and seeing different places. Living here since I was 5, I’m ready to leave.”
Holy Cross has 15 players on the roster—four seniors, one junior and the rest sophomores and freshmen. The Crusaders are 3-23 with one regular season game to be played.
Bailey said she tried all sports growing up and the two that stuck with her are volleyball and riding horses competitively.
“I felt a super strong passion for both of them,” she said. “Volleyball is super fun. It’s always interesting. It’s a great sport.
“My freshman year of high school I had coaches tell me I should think about playing college volleyball. I thought, ‘That may be a great idea,’ and I pursued that further academically and athletically.”
The 6-foot-2 standout can play both outside hitter and middle blocker but told coaches middle is the place for her.
“Throughout the recruiting process that’s what I saying to coaches I was,” Bailey said. “Middle is a technical position, and I feel like it always keeps me on my toes. I feel like I can make a huge impact on the court in a crucial position.”
She prefers, though, not to be a six-rotation player.
“I like playing back row, but I prefer to stay on offense,” Bailey said. “I think in college I want to stay up front. Mainly focus on my position so I can get better and help the team that way.
“My coach, coach Colpoys, was a middle at Holy Cross. She’s really incredible, and I’m really excited to see what I can learn from her and progress as a player.”
Bailey received a call from Colpoys and was offered her first D1 scholarship. As excited as Bailey was, she did not accept the offer right away. She had only taken one campus trip and asked the coach if she could hold off until seeing the University of Virginia.
“I ended up not getting the same feeling at UVA that I had at Holy Cross,” she said.
In the midst of the UVA trip and before verbally committing to Holy Cross, Bailey was given another offer from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
“It’s a great school and a great program, but I couldn’t just get on a train and go to the campus,” she said. “I needed more time to process all of that. I felt Holy Cross was the best for me and gave me the most peace of mind. I’m really happy with the decision.”
The Crusaders are in the Patriot League with Bucknell, Lehigh, Colgate, American, West Point, Navy, Lafayette and Loyola, Maryland.
“It’s going to be a lot,” she said of everything involved in playing at the next level. “But I’m ready for it.
“I’m going to need dedication and patience in practice. You have to put a lot into your sport to gain skill and move up in it.”
The improvement in skills not only happened close to home, but also a few miles away.
“Idaho One, my club team in Boise, they’ve done a lot for me,” Bailey said. “Playing with them is what put me on the map for recruiting. They’re really, really great.
“I was driving to Boise twice a week. Practice started at 7, ended at 9, I would get home at 1 a.m. This was all winter last year and doing it again this year. You really have to have a dedication and a love and a want to get better.”
Bailey and friend, Wood River senior libero and defensive specialist Sophie Vandenberg wanted to play on a national team.
“We both tried out for a bunch of clubs, and we both decided to go with Idaho One,” said Bailey, who thanked all of her coaches, including Cutthroats co-head coaches Natalie Heurkins and Nicole Kessler. “I’m really happy with my decision. I love the club. It’s really great and I’m playing again this year.
“My coach, Maren Ericson, was a great help for me in this recruiting process.” ￼
