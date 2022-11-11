Maeve Bailey to Holy Cross

Sun Valley Community School senior Maeve Bailey is surrounded by her parents, Will and McNair Bailey, and sister, Hanna after she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and volleyball careers at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

Maeve Bailey accomplished a big goal Wednesday afternoon.

The Sun Valley Community School senior signed her National Letter of Intent inside the school’s library with the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“I was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and I have a lot of family from the South and I’ve always loved the East Coast and the South,” she said. “Ever since I’ve been deciding where I want to go to college, I wanted to go to the East Coast.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments