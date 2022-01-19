The eighth annual Backcountry BASECAMP Tour is headed to Sun Valley Resort Jan. 22-23. Located at the River Run base area near the Roundhouse Express Gondola, the BASECAMP tour will host complimentary product demos and educational experiences all day on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the state of the Sawtooth snowpack from Sawtooth Avalanche forecasters, as well as discuss uphill travel and snow safety with the Sun Valley Ski Patrol. For more information, contact the Sawtooth Avalanche Center at 208-622-0095.
Backcountry BASECAMP Tour is back for eighth year
- By Express Staff
-
-
- 0
Online Poll
Do you comply with local mask requirements?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Partners plan to redevelop Perry’s building, adjacent Ketchum lots
- New mixed-use building proposed for central Ketchum
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level raised to ‘critical’
- Idaho’s COVID surge ‘to get worse,’ strain hospitals, health director says
- Should Ketchum be harder on hotel developers?
- Idaho is Anthony Doerr's 'Cloud Cuckoo Land'
- Blaine County Housing Authority director resigns
- COVID spread is ‘uncontrolled’ in Blaine County, expert says
- Prosecutor: No charges in deadly Highway 75 collision
- Hailey dog owners asked to give wildlife a break
Images
Commented
- Ketchum councilor wants enforcement of mask mandate (39)
- COVID spread is ‘uncontrolled’ in Blaine County, expert says (35)
- Idaho’s COVID surge ‘to get worse,’ strain hospitals, health director says (29)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level raised to ‘critical’ (25)
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (22)
- Report: Blaine County real estate prices rise amid housing shortage (21)
- COVID-19 brought roller coaster to Idaho, Blaine County (17)
- New mixed-use building proposed for central Ketchum (16)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs (12)
- Snow removal presents a bevy of issues, costs for Ketchum (12)
- Ketchum moves one step closer to regulating short-term rentals (11)
- Governor appoints Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to Statehouse post (11)
- Hailey extends mask mandate by 30 days (11)
- A collective ‘meh’ (9)
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports (9)
- It could be worse (9)
- Sun Valley leaders extend city mask mandate to Feb. 3 (9)
- Ketchum taxpayers paying for Bluebird cost overruns (9)
- Ned Burns aims to take on 'pure ideology,' seek compromise in House of Representatives (8)
- Local-option taxes lead to fiscal fortune in the valley (8)
- Galena Lodge belongs to all of us. Help support it (8)
- Inside Hailey’s development boom: A look at changing trends in 2021 (7)
- Ketchum passes milestone in Warm Springs Ranch campaign (6)
- Health District: Blaine County has more than 550 COVID-19 cases (6)
- Manchin offers the Democrats a lifeline (6)
- Hailey leaders to consider mask extension today (6)
- Amid heavy snowfall, F&G reports uptick in mountain lion calls (5)
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee (5)
- Should Ketchum be harder on hotel developers? (5)
- Hailey, school board continue to face challenges over mask mandates (5)
- Housing crisis prompted range of responses in 2021 (4)
- Kaz Thea reelected Hailey City Council president (4)
- Lido Apartments gets P&Z clearance on design plans (4)
- Resolutions for a better New Year (4)
- Hospital to ramp up testing as state reports jump in omicron COVID-19 cases (4)
- Hailey to gather input on East Croy pathway (4)
- Invest in Idaho's infrastructure now (4)
- SVED: Most of new valley residents are over 61 (4)
- Associate with a diverse and democratic America (3)
- Idaho's leaders can lower barriers to fair housing (3)
- F&G to assess big-game herds from helicopter (3)
- Despite holiday cancellations, Friedman air traffic hit 8-year high in 2021 (3)
- Housing Authority appoints two new board members (3)
- Sen. Crapo to headline GOP's candidate forum in Hailey (3)
- Recycling takes attention and effort (2)
- Happy to see a different point of view (2)
- Alternatives to bigger jails aren't a partisan issue (2)
- Idaho's economy continues to strengthen (2)
- Hailey P&Z to consider new building density, electric-vehicle charging requirements (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate soars to new highs (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk kept at ‘moderate’ (2)
- Unsung heroes: Saluting the valley’s lesser-known essential workers (2)
- Economics versus parents, kids and seniors (2)
- How the beauty of Sun Valley shapes its art (2)
- Plan to party (2)
- Ketchum advances plan to protect pieces of history (2)
- 'King' Karl owned 2021 (2)
- Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve (2)
- Blaine County asks residents to report wildlife sightings (2)
- Hailey dog owners asked to give wildlife a break (2)
- Idaho projecting another record budget surplus (2)
- Why Idaho will cut taxes and fail to fix bad bridges (2)
- Partners plan to redevelop Perry’s building, adjacent Ketchum lots (2)
- Kathryn Goldman elected Bellevue mayor (1)
- 'Responsible' gun owner wrote an irresponsible opinion (1)
- P&Z to consider north-Hailey apartment project (1)
- The mountain is calling (1)
- Idaho unemployment rate drops (1)
- Days Are Numbered For Old Ketchum City Hall (1)
- Ketchum inches closer to reaching Warm Springs Ranch goal (1)
- Blaine County Education Foundation raises over $80,000 for local teachers (1)
- Ketchum continues push for public use of hot springs (1)
- SUN takes step forward with remote tower project (1)
- Idaho's delegation should be ashamed (1)
- Steve Hartgen made Idaho better (1)
- This holiday, remember what makes our Valley special (1)
- Report: 1 in 10 BCSD students miss school amid COVID surge (1)
- Sen. Johnny Isakson will be missed (1)
- Researchers extend Blaine County COVID-19 study (1)
- Former Urban Renewal Agency board member reappointed (1)
- Postal workers get a special delivery (1)
- Blaine County Housing Authority director resigns (1)
- Hilary Knight selected to USA Hockey Team for fourth time (1)
- Sawtooth Forest seeks input on grant proposals (1)
- F&G opens elk feed site out Warm Springs (1)
- Andria Friesen to step down after 35 years (1)
- Ski free with the BCRD on Sunday (1)
- Holiday unity could replace divisive fear (1)
- Speak up to IdaCorp (1)
- Open season on journalists should be closed (1)
- Federal spending priorities are backward (1)
- Before our very eyes (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In