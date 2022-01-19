The eighth annual Backcountry BASECAMP Tour is headed to Sun Valley Resort Jan. 22-23. Located at the River Run base area near the Roundhouse Express Gondola, the BASECAMP tour will host complimentary product demos and educational experiences all day on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the state of the Sawtooth snowpack from Sawtooth Avalanche forecasters, as well as discuss uphill travel and snow safety with the Sun Valley Ski Patrol. For more information, contact the Sawtooth Avalanche Center at 208-622-0095.

