SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28 (games at Campion and Sun Valley Resort)

4:30 PM...................................... Salmon 3, Dekes of Hazard 2 (B, Campion)

5:45 PM.......................................... Win or Booze 6, Sharks 5 (B+, Campion)

7:00 PM............................... Randimals 6, Gannett Crickets 1 (B+, Campion)

8:15 PM........................... Snownados 2, Hutch’s Bad Dogs 0 (B+, Campion)

4:30 PM........................................... Subdudes 5, Narwhals 0 (B, Sun Valley)

5:45 PM......................... Speedy Sloths 6, Dream Crushers 2 (B, Sun Valley)

7:00 PM.......................... Honey Badgers 3, Danny’s Wings 2 (B, Sun Valley)

8:15 PM........................................ Slush Panthers 8, Vipers 3 (B, Sun Valley)

Byes........................................................ Wolves, Guardians of the Galaxy

B+ STANDINGS

TEAM...........................................................REC.......PTS.....G

Snownados................................................... 3-1-0....... 6....... 16

Win or Booze................................................ 2-1-1....... 5....... 13

Randimals..................................................... 2-1-0....... 4....... 13

Hutch’s Bad Dogs......................................... 2-1-1....... 5....... 12

Sharks.......................................................... 0-2-1....... 1....... 11

Gannett Crickets........................................... 0-3-0....... 0......... 9

B STANDINGS

TEAM...........................................................REC.......PTS.....G

Dream Crushers........................................... 2-1-1....... 5....... 12

Honey Badgers............................................. 2-0-1....... 5......... 9

Subdudes..................................................... 2-0-1....... 5......... 9

Dekes of Hazard........................................... 1-1-2....... 4....... 14

Vipers........................................................... 2-2-0....... 4....... 13

Danny’s Wings.............................................. 2-1-0....... 4......... 8

Guardians of the Galaxy............................... 2-0-0....... 4......... 6

Speedy Sloths.............................................. 1-0-1....... 3......... 8

Slush Panthers............................................. 1-2-0....... 2....... 12

The Salmon.................................................. 1-3-0....... 2......... 7

Narwhals...................................................... 0-3-1....... 1......... 3

Wolves.......................................................... 0-1-0....... 0......... 5

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments