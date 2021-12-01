SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28 (games at Campion and Sun Valley Resort)
4:30 PM...................................... Salmon 3, Dekes of Hazard 2 (B, Campion)
5:45 PM.......................................... Win or Booze 6, Sharks 5 (B+, Campion)
7:00 PM............................... Randimals 6, Gannett Crickets 1 (B+, Campion)
8:15 PM........................... Snownados 2, Hutch’s Bad Dogs 0 (B+, Campion)
4:30 PM........................................... Subdudes 5, Narwhals 0 (B, Sun Valley)
5:45 PM......................... Speedy Sloths 6, Dream Crushers 2 (B, Sun Valley)
7:00 PM.......................... Honey Badgers 3, Danny’s Wings 2 (B, Sun Valley)
8:15 PM........................................ Slush Panthers 8, Vipers 3 (B, Sun Valley)
Byes........................................................ Wolves, Guardians of the Galaxy
B+ STANDINGS
TEAM...........................................................REC.......PTS.....G
Snownados................................................... 3-1-0....... 6....... 16
Win or Booze................................................ 2-1-1....... 5....... 13
Randimals..................................................... 2-1-0....... 4....... 13
Hutch’s Bad Dogs......................................... 2-1-1....... 5....... 12
Sharks.......................................................... 0-2-1....... 1....... 11
Gannett Crickets........................................... 0-3-0....... 0......... 9
B STANDINGS
TEAM...........................................................REC.......PTS.....G
Dream Crushers........................................... 2-1-1....... 5....... 12
Honey Badgers............................................. 2-0-1....... 5......... 9
Subdudes..................................................... 2-0-1....... 5......... 9
Dekes of Hazard........................................... 1-1-2....... 4....... 14
Vipers........................................................... 2-2-0....... 4....... 13
Danny’s Wings.............................................. 2-1-0....... 4......... 8
Guardians of the Galaxy............................... 2-0-0....... 4......... 6
Speedy Sloths.............................................. 1-0-1....... 3......... 8
Slush Panthers............................................. 1-2-0....... 2....... 12
The Salmon.................................................. 1-3-0....... 2......... 7
Narwhals...................................................... 0-3-1....... 1......... 3
Wolves.......................................................... 0-1-0....... 0......... 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In