SUNDAY, NOV. 21 (games at Campion and Sun Valley Resort)
4:30 PM...............Dream Crushers 4, Slush Panthers 4 (B, Campion)
5:45 PM....................................Vipers 5, The Salmon 1 (B, Campion)
7:00 PM....Danny’s Wings 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 0 (B, Campion)
8:15 PM............................Dekes of Hazard 7, Wolves 5 (B, Campion)
4:30 PM..........................Speedy Sloths 2, Narwhals 2 (B, Sun Valley)
5:45 PM.......................Subdudes 1, Honey Badgers 1 (B, Sun Valley)
7:00 PM............Hutch’s Bad Dogs 4, Win or Booze 2 (B+, Sun Valley)
8:15 PM................Snownados 6, Gannett Crickets 4 (B+, Sun Valley)
Byes Sharks, Randimals
B+ STANDINGS
TEAM........................................................REC....... PTS......G
Hutch’s Bad Dogs......................................... 2-0-1....... 5....... 12
Snownados................................................... 2-1-0....... 4....... 14
Randimals..................................................... 1-1-0....... 2......... 7
Win or Booze................................................ 1-1-1....... 2......... 7
Gannett Crickets........................................... 0-2-0....... 0......... 8
B STANDINGS
TEAM........................................................REC....... PTS......G
Dream Crushers........................................... 2-0-1....... 5....... 10
Guardians of the Galaxy............................... 2-0-0....... 4......... 6
Danny’s Wings.............................................. 2-0-0....... 4......... 6
Vipers........................................................... 2-1-0....... 4....... 10
Dekes of Hazard........................................... 1-0-2....... 4....... 12
Honey Badgers............................................. 1-0-1....... 3......... 6
Subdudes..................................................... 1-0-1....... 3......... 4
Narwhals...................................................... 0-2-1....... 1......... 3
Speedy Sloths.............................................. 0-0-1....... 1......... 2
Wolves.......................................................... 0-1-0....... 0......... 5
Slush Panthers............................................. 0-2-0....... 0......... 4
The Salmon.................................................. 0-3-0....... 0......... 4
