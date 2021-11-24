SUNDAY, NOV. 21 (games at Campion and Sun Valley Resort)

4:30 PM...............Dream Crushers 4, Slush Panthers 4 (B, Campion)

5:45 PM....................................Vipers 5, The Salmon 1 (B, Campion)

7:00 PM....Danny’s Wings 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 0 (B, Campion)

8:15 PM............................Dekes of Hazard 7, Wolves 5 (B, Campion)

4:30 PM..........................Speedy Sloths 2, Narwhals 2 (B, Sun Valley)

5:45 PM.......................Subdudes 1, Honey Badgers 1 (B, Sun Valley)

7:00 PM............Hutch’s Bad Dogs 4, Win or Booze 2 (B+, Sun Valley)

8:15 PM................Snownados 6, Gannett Crickets 4 (B+, Sun Valley)

Byes Sharks, Randimals

B+ STANDINGS

TEAM........................................................REC....... PTS......G

Hutch’s Bad Dogs......................................... 2-0-1....... 5....... 12

Snownados................................................... 2-1-0....... 4....... 14

Randimals..................................................... 1-1-0....... 2......... 7

Win or Booze................................................ 1-1-1....... 2......... 7

Gannett Crickets........................................... 0-2-0....... 0......... 8

B STANDINGS

TEAM........................................................REC....... PTS......G

Dream Crushers........................................... 2-0-1....... 5....... 10

Guardians of the Galaxy............................... 2-0-0....... 4......... 6

Danny’s Wings.............................................. 2-0-0....... 4......... 6

Vipers........................................................... 2-1-0....... 4....... 10

Dekes of Hazard........................................... 1-0-2....... 4....... 12

Honey Badgers............................................. 1-0-1....... 3......... 6

Subdudes..................................................... 1-0-1....... 3......... 4

Narwhals...................................................... 0-2-1....... 1......... 3

Speedy Sloths.............................................. 0-0-1....... 1......... 2

Wolves.......................................................... 0-1-0....... 0......... 5

Slush Panthers............................................. 0-2-0....... 0......... 4

The Salmon.................................................. 0-3-0....... 0......... 4

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments