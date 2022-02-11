In case you haven’t noticed, the past month has been exceedingly dry. The Wood River Valley has only received a few inches of snowfall since our last big storm ended on Jan. 7. The mountains to the north and west of the valley have received a bit more than that, but certainly nothing to write home about.
If you haven’t been out recreating in the backcountry recently, you might be surprised to know that the skiing and riding conditions are still quite good. The wind has had its way at upper elevations, and the sun has baked southerly-facing slopes, but in terrain protected from the wind and sun, there is still soft snow. Not over-the-head/over-the-hood powder mind you, but cold, soft snow. How can this be? Knowing the answer to this question is not only important for finding the best sliding and riding, but for understanding how the avalanche danger will change once it actually snows again. And it will, don’t worry.
During this prolonged dry spell, the surface snow on shady and sheltered slopes is undergoing a process called faceting. The faceting process dominates when we have clear skies and cold temperatures. Sure, we could take a nose-dive into the physics of what’s happening, but the key takeaway is that when this faceting process occurs at the surface, the snow turns into cohesionless sugar. Sometimes folks call this “recycled powder,” and we have this process to thank for providing decent skiing and riding after a month-long drought.
The flip side of the coin is that the faceted snow at the surface will be the next weak layer once it does snow again. In general, the longer the dry spell the more developed and long-lasting the weak layer is likely to be. The slopes that still hold good snow now are likely to be the more dangerous ones when the snow returns to the valley. So, when’s that going to be? Weather forecasts are hinting at some snowfall around Valentine’s Day—it doesn’t look that promising, but at least there’s a chance.
Until it does snow, seek out good conditions on those protected cold slopes. When you wonder how the snow can still be decent after more than a month without snow—now you’ll know.
