If you took a quick nap last Monday evening, you missed the “storm of the week” that dropped a trace of snowfall (1-2 inches). Sadly, the local mountains have received less than 10 inches of snowfall in the past three weeks. Ouch.
While the simple rule of thumb “more snow equals more avalanches” generally holds true, so does the converse “less snow equals fewer avalanches.” Until we receive a decent storm, the snowpack will be stable on most slopes. Why did I say “most” and not “all”?
The Avalanche Danger ratings apply to large geographic areas, approximately 800 square miles per zone, that contain thousands of avalanche paths. While a low danger rating means you’re unlikely to trigger avalanches large enough to bury people, you might be able to trigger large slides on a few individual avalanche paths out of the thousands in a zone. Having a one in a thousand chance of triggering an avalanche on a given slope sounds pretty darn good, but what if you decided to play on the one slope where you can trigger a big avalanche instead of the thousand where you can’t?
For that reason, we encourage snowmobilers and skiers to maintain safe travel protocols, even when the danger is low; carry avalanche rescue gear, know how to use it and ski or ride one at a time on steep slopes. While you’re waiting for the next storm to strike, you can watch a recorded Introduction to Avalanches presentation on the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s YouTube channel to learn more about safe travel techniques.
Have fun, stay safe and think snow.
