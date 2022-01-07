We find ourselves at the end of another exciting week in our local world of snow. The tail end of our third extended storm event of the season is sliding by us, leaving the mountains again caked with snow. This majority of the moisture arrived on a northwest flow beginning on Monday evening, Jan. 3, and lasting through the week.
This storm pattern tends to favor the mountains on the Northern and Western sides of our forecast area (Sawtooth Mountains, Banner Summit Area, Western Smokys and the Soldiers). The tail end of the storm had the moisture shifting a bit to the south, bringing a final helping of snow to all of our mountain ranges.
This series of storms brought plenty of snow to the region and increased avalanche danger came along with it. Our observations of avalanche activity from this storm are limited, due to poor visibility. However, we do have a good idea of what the snowpack from the storm looks like.
Broadly speaking, we can divide it into two parts. The base of the snowpack is made up of old snow leftover from late October. This snow comprises large-grained snow crystals known as depth hoar along with icy crusts. Warm temperatures in the month of November melted off this snow in many places, and you will only find it preserved at upper elevations and on slopes that face away from the sun at middle elevations.
The middle of the snowpack and the upper snowpack both have layers of irregularly distributed weak snow. This snow is in the form of facets, crusts and surface hoar (frost) that was created during periods between storms. In the middle of the snowpack, these layers were built and buried around Christmas Eve. In the upper snowpack, they were built during the cold snap around the turn of the New Year and buried on Jan. 3, 2022. The largest avalanche (that we have observed) that failed on these weak layers occurred on Eureka Peak, above the Beaver Creek Drainage where three separate crowns spanned over 1,000 feet of terrain.
As I pull out my crystal ball and look into the future, I see a ridge of high-pressure building across the region. This is the strongest and longest-lasting ridge we’ve seen in our area since the beginning of December. Expect to see a return of clear skies and sunshine for the foreseeable future. Enjoy the beautiful weather and remember that the types of weak snow in our snowpack tend to stick around for a while. Check our Daily Forecast for the latest on the types of conditions you will find in the mountains and let us know what you are seeing out there. Every observation counts.
