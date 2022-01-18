Boise-native Aurora Cramer placed 25th—the top American—in the junior IBU Biathlon Cup women’s 7.5-kilometer race on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Pokljuka, Slovenia. Cramer’s finish came among a field of 79 competitors.
Cramer shot clean on her first lap, then missed two shots from a standing position in her second trip to the range. Overall, she improved by 11 places from her sprint result on Thursday, Jan. 13. Cramer is a Bogus Basin Nordic Team graduate who currently trains with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
Sun Valley’s Durtschi competes in World Cup sprint in Germany
In his 15th World Cup start, Sun Valley native and U.S. Biathlon IBU Cup team member Max Durtschi was the second American and placed 91st in a men’s World Cup 10-kilometer sprint in Rupholding, Germany on Jan. 13. He had two shooting misses, finishing 2:38.9 behind winner Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet.
“Max has always been the kind of athlete who combines a real passion for sport with a tireless work ethic,” Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Cross-Country Head Coach Rick Kapala said in a statement. “When he was a junior skiing with our Sun Valley program, Max would always be the first guy to practice and the last to leave, and regardless of the conditions, he was always stoked.”
Durtschi was in the running for the final two slots on the U.S. men’s Olympic biathlon team in early January. He came up just short of that goal after recent team trials and IBU cup events in Slovakia. He has been with the U.S. Biathlon Association for seven years and trains with Team Crosscut in Bozeman, Montana.
