Baseball took center stage on Saturday afternoon as the 50th annual Ray Nelson Memorial Baseball Tournament concluded a great weekend that saw teams congregate in Hailey for America’s Pastime.
When it was all said and done, the Wood River 12U Outlaws stood victorious as winners of the Silver Bracket, beating the Idaho Vipers 11U team with ease, 21-5. Pitcher Jamie Nimmo pitched a full four innings and struck out three batters while allowing six hits and five runs. His performance gave him the win and his team the crown.
Otis Freytag was given the game ball for his gritty nature and play. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
“This feels good because we had a tough pool play,” head coach Dillon Freytag said. “We wanted to play against some tough teams.”
The Outlaws caught fire just at the right time. In pool play, the Outlaws went 0-3 and allowed 37 runs. However, in tournament play, the Outlaws went 3-0 and walked away as champions.
Wood River lost to Ignite 12U, the 208 Scrappers and the Idaho Yard Dawgs. Their record pitted them in the Silver Bracket with a first-round showdown with the other Wood River team, the Rough Riders. The Rough Riders entered tournament play also 0-3.
“We took our lumps, and I think that’s why this win feels so good,” Dillon Freytag said.
The Outlaws beat the Rough Riders, 16-2. Then they had a huge comeback win against the J-Town Bombers 12U, 7-5, before pouring on 21 runs to beat the Vipers in four innings.
To the Outlaws and their coach, bringing home the first-place trophy in the 50th year of the Ray Nelson was a great feeling.
“We had some talented teams come in for this tournament,” Dillon Freytag said. “The quality of teams was impressive.”
Along with Nimmo and Otis Freytag, Wood River had big bats from Patrick Hebert (4-for-4, 5 RBIs, 3 runs), Wes Ratliffe (3-for-3, 5 RBIs, 3 runs) and catcher Naomi Gorringe (3-for-3, 4 runs, 2 stolen bases). Charlie Reid (2-for-2, 1 run, 1 RBI) was also crucial.
Other players that competed well were Sawyer Morgan (1 hit, 1 RBI, 3 runs), Caleb Kurtz (3-for-4, 3 runs), Sam McKenna (1 hit, 1 RBI), Charlie Dietz (1 RBI), Jeremiah Popke and Nolan Carden.
The Competitors from Boise won the 12U Gold Bracket by beating the 208 Scrappers, 1-0.
In the 10U division, the Wood River Colts lost to the Twin Falls Cubs in the final of the Silver Bracket, 15-0, giving the Colts the second-place trophy.
The Colts went 1-2 in pool play while the Wood River Mustangs went 2-1. The Mustangs qualified for the Gold Bracket but lost in the first round to the NBR 10U-Duran, 12-2.
In the 14U division, the Idaho Show swept both brackets as the Idaho Show Black won the Gold Bracket and the Idaho Show Orange won the Silver.
The Wood River Desperados were the only Wood River team at the 14U level. The Desperados went 0-3 in pool play.
The Ray Nelson held the inaugural Home Run Derby on Thursday and Friday. With 50 points, Barren Vandapalli of the 12U Scrappers won the 12U Home Run Derby.
In the 14U Home Run Derby, Cole Morgan of Cole Valley won with 30 points, while Nampa’s Chase Reynolds won the 10U Derby with 21 points. ￼
