Utah native Rosie Brennan didn’t start cross-country skiing until she was 14. But the 2007 graduate of Park City High School really came of age 18 years later on a memorable weekend in Davos, Switzerland.
Making her 152nd and 153rd starts on the FIS Nordic World Cup, six-year U.S. Ski Team veteran Brennan, 32, won her first World Cup races in back-to-back fashion and claimed the tour’s leader’s bib early in the 2020-21 race season.
The 2011 Dartmouth College graduate, a five-time U.S. Nordic national champion, aced Saturday’s freestyle sprint and added a dominant 34-second win in the 10-kilometer freestyle race Sunday.
Afterwards, Brennan told writer Tom Horrocks of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, “That is quite honestly something I’m not sure I’ve ever even dreamed of.”
Brennan’s best finish in the World Cup standings came earlier this past year, when she placed 17th overall with 553 points including 14th in distances (313 points) and 35th in sprints (58). After the Davos weekend, she ranked first overall with 377 points including 173 in distances and 114 in sprints.
As she has written on her USSA preseason athlete profile, Brennan said, “I have already exceeded my expectations so I’m just hoping that it will keep going that way.”
Even without the teams from Norway, Sweden and Finland competing at Davos due to concerns from the COVID-19 virus, Brennan’s 34-second margin of victory was impressive Sunday.
She is now the second U.S. woman to wear the overall World Cup leader’s bib. Her teammate Sadie Maubet Bjornsen briefly led the way last season at Ruka, Finland.
Brennan shared Sunday’s podium with 22-year-old Alaska Pacific University Elite teammate Hailey Swirbul, a Colorado native who also hails from Anchorage, Alaska. Swirbul achieved her first World Cup podium in third place.
“Sharing the podium with a teammate is something special,” Brennan said. “She’s been the one pushing me all summer and keeping me on my toes and really forcing me to broaden my skills so I am just so excited to share this.”
Brennan, joining Kikkan Randall as the only Nordic Americans to win back-to-back World Cup races, was also one of 10 Davis U.S. Cross Country Team female and male racers scoring World Cup points in Saturday’s freestyle sprint.
After posting the fastest sprint qualifying time, Brennan finished second in her opening quarterfinal heat. In the final, Brennan attacked the second lap climb and turned on her sprint to the finish for the victory, letting out a joyous scream.
Brennan and Swirbul also have shared the distinction of each winning three national titles in a single U.S. competition on the Michigan Tech trails, although their achievements occurred five years apart.
In 2015, Brennan won her third, fourth and fifth national crowns in classic and freestyle sprint, and 20k classic. In 2020, Swirbul captured the freestyle and classic sprint titles, and 20k classic win, at Houghton.
A three-time U.S. World Championship team racer, the 5-6, 150-pound Brennan represented her country in skiathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. She earned her master’s degree in education at APU in 2017.
The FIS Cross Country World Cup moves to Dresden, Germany, Dec. 19-20 with an individual freestyle sprint, and team freestyle sprint. The athletes enjoy a holiday break before kicking off the FIS Tour de Ski Jan. 1-10, 2021 in Switzerland and Italy.
