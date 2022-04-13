For the first time in a while, Bigwood Golf Course in Ketchum hosted a high school tournament on Thursday, April 7, with the Sun Valley Community School varsity golf team squaring off against Filer and Lighthouse Christian.
On top of the Cutthroats hosting a home tournament, two Lady Cutthroats found themselves on the links.
The Community School outpaced both Filer and Lighthouse Christian as Jack Verhaeghe had the low score with a one-over-par 73, and Hank Moss finished third with 84. Both scores were good enough to lead SVCS to a score of 332.
Kyle Cohen shot 86, Will Ring shot 89 and Ry Mann had 94.
“I’m extremely impressed with how everyone handled themselves out there,” SVCS head coach Greg Fairfield said.
Along with the boys, freshman Karlin Mclean placed second overall in her first tournament with 106. Junior Hadley Duke posted a score of 123.
Up next for SVCS is an away tournament at Ranch 93 in Jerome on Monday, April 18.
