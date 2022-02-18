19-02-22 arkoosh cup@

Arkoosh Cup winners Leila McGrew (left) and Tommy Hovey pose with their trophies at Rotarun Ski Area Sunday.

 SVSEF photo

The 52nd annual Arkoosh Cup is schedule for Monday, Feb. 21, at Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey. The event is open to alpine racers in the U8, U10 and U12 categories. Many famous skiers have raced in the Arkoosh Cup, including Picabo Street. There will be no race day registration, so please sign up before the event at www.rotarun.org or at www.svsef.org. Cost is $10 per racer. the event begins at 9 a.m. with awards at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

