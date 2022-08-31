The Apple Open was played at the Bigwood Golf Course on an absolutely perfect summer evening on Tuesday, Aug. 23 in memory of Timmy Appleton’s birthday. This year’s event benefited the Bald Mountain Rescue Fund which helps locals with catastrophic illnesses and events. There was a full field of 16 foursomes playing a scramble format. The winning team of John Shay, Ben Walker, Bryan Burrell, and Cam Leady shot an impressive 10 under par 26 for the nine-hole event. Tax deductible donations are still being accepted at Bald Mountain Rescue Fund P.O. Box 370 Ketchum, ID 83340.
A great big THANK YOU to the generous donors and volunteers for all their contributions!
Long Drive Men: Josh Solly
Long Drive Women: Lisa Wood
Closest to Pin Men: Rian Mayer
Closest to Pin Women: Judy Locke
26 John Shay, Ben Walker, Bryan Burrell, Cam Leady
28 Stevo Haims, Spinner, Danny Sundali, Alex Bliss
28 Gardner Young, Matt Ward, Kenny Ward, Jack Sholtis
28 Mike Neary, Tom Ferries, Tim Carter, Josh Solly
29 Frank Peroni, Chris Jocham, David Orr, Jackson Flynn
30 Wendy Speth, Bryan Speth, John Miller, Frank Salvoni
30 Dana Hollinger, Matt Walker, Mike Seward, Juan Flores
31 Peter Forelli, Michaela Forelli, Sinjin Thomas, Trevor Thomas
31 Kitten, Rian Mayer, Cooper Minnis, Mark Bellinger
32 Roger Roland, Will Robinson, Maggie Schmidt, Matt Cooper
32 DJ Hart, Ron Wentzel, Byron Karrys, Barry Southward
33 Geoff Stozey, Inky, Ryan Allison, Josh Pierce
33 Sarah Hjort, Jason Freidt, Matty Moo, Angry
35 Krispy, Woody, Gritz, Papa
37 Janet Appleton, Judy Locke, Terry Munson, Jill Rubin
