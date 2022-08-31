The Apple Open was played at the Bigwood Golf Course on an absolutely perfect summer evening on Tuesday, Aug. 23 in memory of Timmy Appleton’s birthday. This year’s event benefited the Bald Mountain Rescue Fund which helps locals with catastrophic illnesses and events. There was a full field of 16 foursomes playing a scramble format. The winning team of John Shay, Ben Walker, Bryan Burrell, and Cam Leady shot an impressive 10 under par 26 for the nine-hole event. Tax deductible donations are still being accepted at Bald Mountain Rescue Fund P.O. Box 370 Ketchum, ID 83340.

A great big THANK YOU to the generous donors and volunteers for all their contributions!

Contest hole winners

