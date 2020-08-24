Members of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard 2020-21 Alpine Ski Teams will be traveling more than usual this winter.
In an Aug. 20 announcement, the International Ski Federation announced that the 2020-21 FIS Alpine World Cup tour won’t visit North American this winter and instead will compete only in Europe.
Traditionally, the tour visits North America in November and December before settling in with a European schedule.
Due to impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the FIS after extended discussions with national ski associations and local organizing committees in Canada and the USA came to the joint decision that the World Cup tour will stay in Europe in late November.
The revised calendars with the latest adaptations will be approved following the FIS Technical Meetings from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The FIS Council is expected to ratify the revised calendars Oct. 3.
For World Cup women, the schedule shift impacts the HomeLight Killington Cup in Killington, Vt. (giant slalom and slalom) Nov. 28-29 and the speed week at Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada on Dec. 1-6.
For the men, it impacts the speed weekend in Lake Louise, Nov. 25-29 and both speed and tech events at the Xfinity Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek, Colo. Dec. 1-6.
The FIS Alpine World Cup will return to these sites for the 2021-22 season, according to news releases from the FIS and U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
Revised calendars involve the rescheduling of the alpine North American competitions at European sites.
These include events in December, with Val d’Isere (France) adding two events for the men. The planned giant slalom races will be moved up one weekend to Dec. 5-6, making room for an added downhill/super-G on Dec. 12-13.
The women’s tour will add a downhill to its traditional weekend in St. Moritz (Switz.) Dec. 5-7. Additionally, Courchevel (FRA) will host a two-race technical weekend in December.
The Audi FIS Alpine World Cup season will kick off in Soelden, Austria Oct. 17-18 for the traditional giant slaloms on the Rettenbach Glacier.
The next stop on the tour will be the debut of host resort Lech/Zürs (Aust.) Nov. 14-15, which will feature a men’s and a women’s parallel race.
