The Chuck Gates Golf Tournament at Sun Valley’s Trail Creek Golf Course offered a fun day for kids Sunday, June 12. The 25th annual event supported junior golf in the Wood River Valley along with scholarships for Wood River High School students. The Kearney family, from left: Griffyn, Nicole and Morghan Kearney were all smiles despite the weather.
All Smiles at the Chuck Gates Memorial Golf Tournament
- Express photo by Roland Lane
-
-
- 0
