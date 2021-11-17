B/B+ Hockey

Troy Ortego of the Wolves controls the puck as the Wolves and the Speedy Sloths ended in a 1-1 tie.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14 (games at Campion and Sun Valley Resort)

4:30 PM............................................... Randimals 4, Sharks 3 (B+, Campion)

5:45 PM........................... Win or Booze 5, Gannett Crickets 4 (B+, Campion)

7:00 PM........................... Hutch’s Bad Dogs 5, Snownados 2 (B+, Campion)

4:30 PM....................................... Speedy Sloths 1, Wolves 1 (B, Sun Valley)

5:45 PM..................................... Dekes of Hazard 2, Vipers 2 (B, Sun Valley)

7:00 PM................................. Dream Crushers 3, Narwhals 0 (B, Sun Valley)

8:15 PM....................... Guardians of the Galaxy 5, Salmon 1 (B, Sun Valley)

Bye Week.......................................................... Danny’s Wings, Subdudes

B+ STANDINGS

TEAM............................................................ REC....... PTS...... G

Hutch’s Bad Dogs......................................... 1-0-1....... 3......... 8

Snownados................................................... 1-1-0....... 2......... 8

Randimals..................................................... 1-1-0....... 2......... 7

Win or Booze................................................ 1-0-1....... 2......... 5

Gannett Crickets........................................... 0-1-0....... 0......... 4

B STANDINGS

TEAM............................................................ REC....... PTS...... G

Guardians of the Galaxy............................... 2-0-0....... 4......... 6

Dream Crushers........................................... 1-0-1....... 3......... 6

Honey Badgers............................................. 1-0-0....... 2......... 5

Vipers........................................................... 1-1-0....... 2......... 5

Danny’s Wings.............................................. 1-0-0....... 2......... 4

Subdudes..................................................... 1-0-0....... 2......... 3

Dekes of Hazard........................................... 0-0-2....... 2......... 5

Salmon......................................................... 0-2-0....... 0......... 3

Narwhals...................................................... 0-2-0....... 0......... 1

Slush Panthers............................................. 0-1-0....... 0......... 0

