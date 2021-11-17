SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14 (games at Campion and Sun Valley Resort)
4:30 PM............................................... Randimals 4, Sharks 3 (B+, Campion)
5:45 PM........................... Win or Booze 5, Gannett Crickets 4 (B+, Campion)
7:00 PM........................... Hutch’s Bad Dogs 5, Snownados 2 (B+, Campion)
4:30 PM....................................... Speedy Sloths 1, Wolves 1 (B, Sun Valley)
5:45 PM..................................... Dekes of Hazard 2, Vipers 2 (B, Sun Valley)
7:00 PM................................. Dream Crushers 3, Narwhals 0 (B, Sun Valley)
8:15 PM....................... Guardians of the Galaxy 5, Salmon 1 (B, Sun Valley)
Bye Week.......................................................... Danny’s Wings, Subdudes
B+ STANDINGS
TEAM............................................................ REC....... PTS...... G
Hutch’s Bad Dogs......................................... 1-0-1....... 3......... 8
Snownados................................................... 1-1-0....... 2......... 8
Randimals..................................................... 1-1-0....... 2......... 7
Win or Booze................................................ 1-0-1....... 2......... 5
Gannett Crickets........................................... 0-1-0....... 0......... 4
B STANDINGS
TEAM............................................................ REC....... PTS...... G
Guardians of the Galaxy............................... 2-0-0....... 4......... 6
Dream Crushers........................................... 1-0-1....... 3......... 6
Honey Badgers............................................. 1-0-0....... 2......... 5
Vipers........................................................... 1-1-0....... 2......... 5
Danny’s Wings.............................................. 1-0-0....... 2......... 4
Subdudes..................................................... 1-0-0....... 2......... 3
Dekes of Hazard........................................... 0-0-2....... 2......... 5
Salmon......................................................... 0-2-0....... 0......... 3
Narwhals...................................................... 0-2-0....... 0......... 1
Slush Panthers............................................. 0-1-0....... 0......... 0
