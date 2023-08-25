Duncan Clark recently scored a hole in one at Elkhorn Golf Club while playing in the Rally for the Valley golf tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Clark hit the ace on the sixth hole from 151 yards out with his seven iron. Witnesses were Mike Christie, Craig Bailey, and Karl Hostetler.
Ace scored at Rally for the Valley
Dylan Ortuno
