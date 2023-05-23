23-05-24-wr-tennis

The 2023 Wood River tennis team repeated as boys 4A champs on Saturday, May 20.

 Courtesy photo

For the second year running, the Wolverines are the top 4A tennis team in Idaho.

Led by state champion doubles team of Garin Beste and Chase Schwartz, the Wood River High School boys won the IHSSA state crown on Saturday, making it two titles in two years.

The Wolverines totaled 51.5 points over two days, 20.5 more than second place Bishop Kelly. Ridgevue (23) and Century (15) rounded out the top four.

23-05-03 WRHS tennis 9.jpg

Wood River High School No. 1 Boys Doubles team Chase Schwartz, left, and Garin Beste won the 4A state title.

