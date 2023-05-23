For the second year running, the Wolverines are the top 4A tennis team in Idaho.
Led by state champion doubles team of Garin Beste and Chase Schwartz, the Wood River High School boys won the IHSSA state crown on Saturday, making it two titles in two years.
The Wolverines totaled 51.5 points over two days, 20.5 more than second place Bishop Kelly. Ridgevue (23) and Century (15) rounded out the top four.
“The kids played some unbelievable tennis,” coach Jamie Hjort said. “The whole team played well and competed hard.”
Starting the tournament unranked, Beste and Schwartz won four matches over two days, beating teams from Sandpoint, Caldwell, Century and, in the finals, their fellow Wolverines. Beste and Schwartz beat teammates Ballard Griswold and Joe Bocabella 6-3, 7-6 in the championship match.
The freshman upstarts Griswold and Bocabella took the long way the the finals, winning two three-set matches and knocking out the top seed, Cole Andres and Brady Hanna of Century, along the way.
Among the youngest players at state, Ballard and Griswold “really showed how much they have grown and matured as a team from the beginning of the year,” Hjort said. “They are both emotional players and super competitive and I am proud of the way they have helped each other navigate through the pressure and tight moments on the court.”
The Twin Falls pairing of Brett McQueen and Noah Cox beat Andres and Hannah to win the consolation doubles bracket, taking third place.
In the singles draw, Wood River senior Gus Sabina won the consolation bracket to take third in the state. Seeded No. 4, Sabina beat Sid Hogan of Ridgevue and Jacob Dawson of Sandpoint before falling to Bishop Kelly’s Jack Tobin in three sets in the Saturday semifinal. Bounced to the consolation bracket, Sabina beat No. 6 Sebastian Cortes of Burley and No. 2 Daniel McGee of Century to place third.
Sabina, the Great Basin 7 singles champ, finished the season 20-2.
Junior Ben Bocabella also scored points for the Wolverines, beating Bishop Kelly’s Brendan Boyd before losing 6-4, 6-0 to top-seeded Richard Stewart of Idaho Falls. Bocabella finished the year 11-3.
Ridgevue’s Noah Nielsen capped an undefeated 22-0 season by sweeping Tobin, 6-0, 6-0 in the finals to win the state championship.
The mixed doubles team of Simon Weekes and Tenney Barrow rounded out the scoring for Wood River. Barrow and Weekes won a first round match, then lost to the top-seeded Skyline team of Tori Thomason and Heber Webb. ￼
