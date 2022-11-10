The Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team watched their state championship banner raised on Nov. 8 inside the Fish Tank in front of a packed crowd. It is the first state championship in school history. The Cutthroats defeated McCall-Donnelly (2-1), American Falls (4-2) and Fruitland (3-0) to claim the title.
“It’s this team that actually won state, but it’s all the teams before us...It’s been the same coach, the same program, the same goal in mind,” senior defender Anika Vandenburgh said after the victory. Express photo by Roland Lane
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In