Sun Valley Community School senior Anika Vandenburgh helped lead the Cutthroats to 11 goals allowed and 11 shutouts during a 21-0-1 season that culminated in the first state championship in school history.
Sun Valley Community School junior midfielder Mia Hansmeyer led the Cutthroats with 31 goals and nine assists.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Sun Valley Community School senior keeper Amanda Dunn saves a penalty kick in the first round of the 3A state tournament.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Senior defender Gretel Huss had nine goals and two assists as the Cutthroats won their first state championship in school history.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Sun Valley Community School senior Anika Vandenburgh helped lead the Cutthroats to 11 goals allowed and 11 shutouts during a 21-0-1 season that culminated in the first state championship in school history.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Junior Ruby Crist finished second on the team with 13 goals as the Cutthroats won the first state championship in school history.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
Sun Valley Community School senior keeper Blake Currey was selected 3A First-Team All-State
Express photo by Roland Lane
Sun Valley Community School senior midfielder Nils Galloway was selected 3A Second-Team All-State.
Express photo by Willy Cook
Sun Valley Community School junior defender Sebastian Lerner was selected 3A Second-Team All-State.
Eight members of the Sun Valley Community School soccer programs have been selected to the IHSSCA/USC 3A All-State teams.
Kelly Feldman, who just completed her 22nd year at the helm, was named the Coach of the Year. Feldman led the Cutthroats to their first state championship in school history.
Four players were chosen to the First Team, led by senior keeper Amanda Dunn, and senior defenders Gretel Huss and Anika Vandenburgh.
They were joined by junior midfielder Mia Hansmeyer.
Junior Ruby Crist was named Second-Team All-State. She had 13 goals and two assists.
Dunn, Huss and Vandenburgh helped the Cutthroats to 11 shutouts and 11 goals allowed in a near-perfect 21-0-1 season. They had six straight shutouts early in the season. Crist scored in the 2-1 overtime victory over Buhl in the conference championship game and scored in the first two state tournament outings,
Huss finished with nine goals and two assists.
Dunn saved a penalty kick late in the first half of the Community School’s 2-1 victory over McCall-Donnelly in the first round of the state tournament. She made 18 saves in that contest.
She was also busy—eight saves—during a 4-2 victory over American Falls in the semifinals.
The trio didn’t do much defensively in the championship match, a 3-0 triumph over Fruitland, who was without senior midfielder Abbi Roubideaux, who was injured in the semifinals. She was named the Player of the Year.
Hansmeyer led the Cutthroats with 31 goals and nine assists.
She scored in each of the Community School’s last six contests, totaling eight goals.
Cutthroats senior goalkeeper Blake Currey was selected to the boys’ All-State First Team.
Currey helped lead the squad to 11 shutouts in a 14-3-2 season that ended in the conference tournament.
Senior midfielder Nils Galloway, who led the squad in goals, and junior defender Sebastian Lerner were chosen to the second team. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In