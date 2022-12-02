SVCS gsoccer-1-Kelly.jpg

Sun Valley Community School head coach Kelly Feldman led the girls’ soccer team to its first state championship in school history.

Eight members of the Sun Valley Community School soccer programs have been selected to the IHSSCA/USC 3A All-State teams.

Kelly Feldman, who just completed her 22nd year at the helm, was named the Coach of the Year. Feldman led the Cutthroats to their first state championship in school history.

Four players were chosen to the First Team, led by senior keeper Amanda Dunn, and senior defenders Gretel Huss and Anika Vandenburgh.

