Wood River senior Ethan Hansen smiles after seeing his time in the 50 free at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. He finished third.
Six Wood River swimmers were named to the All-District teams.
Bella Tognoni, Ethan Hansen and Porter Thompson were selected to the first team, Dylan Smith to the second team and Riley Rundell and Cookie Cook were given honorable mention.
Tognoni, a freshman, was the state champion and is the state record holder in the 100 breaststroke.
Her time of 1:05.41 set the state mark that she set in the preliminaries.
She also finished second in the 200 IM and was a member of the 200-medley and 400-free relay teams at the state meet.
Tognoni was a district champion in her two individual races. She teamed with Rundell, Cook and junior Mason Rogers to take second in the 400-free relay and with Rundell, Cook and freshman Chaise Cruz in the 200-medley relay.
Hansen, the lone senior on the squad, was third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free, setting personal records in each race, at the state meet. He was also a member of the sixth-place 400-free relay with Smith, Thompson and Emett Stouffer.
At the district meet, Hansen partnered with Thompson, Smith and sophomore Cooper Evans to place second in the 400-free relay and fourth in the 300-free relay.
Thompson, a junior, was a district champ in the 500 free, touching the wall in a personal record of 5:53.39. He also finished fourth in the 100 back.
Smith, a junior, was third in the 100 fly and fifth in the 200 IM at the district meet.
Rundell, a sophomore, was fifth in the 500 free and the 100 back at the district meet.
Cook, a freshman, was fifth in the 200 free and the 100 free at the district meet. ￼
