_DSC0578.JPG

Bella Tognoni celebrates after winning 100 breaststroke at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

Six Wood River swimmers were named to the All-District teams.

Bella Tognoni, Ethan Hansen and Porter Thompson were selected to the first team, Dylan Smith to the second team and Riley Rundell and Cookie Cook were given honorable mention.

Tognoni, a freshman, was the state champion and is the state record holder in the 100 breaststroke.

_DSC0425.JPG

Wood River senior Ethan Hansen smiles after seeing his time in the 50 free at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. He finished third.
Load comments