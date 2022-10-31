Wood River High School senior Lizzie Lipman crossed the finish line in her final race in 27th place in the Girls’ 4A IHSAA Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 in Lewiston.
She finished the 5K in 19:29.09.
There were 112 runners in the race.
Preston won the team title with 61 points. Skyline finished second at 97.
Sun Valley Community School sophomore Mikayla Wesley ran 20:45.46 in the 2A competition to place 34th out of 78 runners.
Soda Springs won the team crown with 51 points. Ririe was second with 69.
In the boys 2A race, Cutthroats junior Ben Haynes finished 67th in 18:33.50. Sophomore teammate Stratton Cunningham was 69th in 18:42.89.
The trio of Community School runners set personal records.
West Side won the team title with 66 points. North Fremont was second with 80.
