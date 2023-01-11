Rotarun masters racers

Sun Valley Masters racers Anna Droege and Nancy Auseklis

 Contributed

Rotarun played host to the Intermountain Masters on Jan. 7-8. Thirty racers from Utah, Idaho and Oregon gathered to test their early season race skills in three slalom races known collectively as Jesse’s Dream.

Jesse Foster, for whom the race was named, is a local physical therapist with St. Luke’s and a Masters National Champion and has dreamt of holding races on “the little rock with a big heart” for seven years, and it finally came to fruition in 2022.

“It’s the only venue I can think of where a family like the Beckos’ with their two toddlers can make the trip from Utah to race and trade off watching the kids in between their runs, all the while allowing the kids to see their parents race-it’s the best possible place for families to share in the passion of snowsport at every level,” said Foster.

