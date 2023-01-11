Rotarun played host to the Intermountain Masters on Jan. 7-8. Thirty racers from Utah, Idaho and Oregon gathered to test their early season race skills in three slalom races known collectively as Jesse’s Dream.
Jesse Foster, for whom the race was named, is a local physical therapist with St. Luke’s and a Masters National Champion and has dreamt of holding races on “the little rock with a big heart” for seven years, and it finally came to fruition in 2022.
“It’s the only venue I can think of where a family like the Beckos’ with their two toddlers can make the trip from Utah to race and trade off watching the kids in between their runs, all the while allowing the kids to see their parents race-it’s the best possible place for families to share in the passion of snowsport at every level,” said Foster.
“We had racers from around the region participating and the feedback from everyone has been outstanding-from the awe of standing on top of the mountain at sunrise, to the amazing asset that Rotarun is for this valley, and they wish they had something like it at home.”
The winners for each race:
First Race Men: 1. Ben Selznick (Sun Valley), 2. Rick Slabinski (Park City), 3. Jesse Foster (Sun Valley). First Race Women: 1. Lauren Beckos (Park City), 2. Dasha Kadulova (Park City), 3. Nancy Dreyer (Sun Valley)
Second Race Men: 1. Ben Selznick (Sun Valley), 2. Thunder Jalili (Park City), 3. John Campbell (Sun Valley). Second Race Women: 1. Lauren Beckos (Park City), 2. Dasha Kadulova (Park City), 3. Heather Black (Sun Valley)
Third Race Men: 1. Ben Selznick (Sun Valley), 2. Thunder Jalili (Park City), 3. John Campbell (Sun Valley). Third Race Women: 1. Lauren Beckos (Park City), 2. Dasha Kadulova (Park City), 3. Heather Black (Sun Valley)
Sun Valley racer results:
Women’s Class 12: Anna Droege 1,1,1; Nancy Auseklis 2,2,2
Women’s Class 9: Nancy Dreyer 1,1,1
Women’s Class 7: Heather Black DQ,1,1
Women’s Class 6: Heather Foster 2,2,2
Men’s Class 11: Knut Olberg 1,1,1; Mark Kandianis 2,2,2
Men’s Class 8: John Campbell 2,1,1
Men’s Class 7: Chris Maxwell 1,DQ,2
Men’s Class 6: Jesse Foster 1,1,1
Men’s Class 5: Ben Selznick 1,1,1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In